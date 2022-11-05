Ziegler: Shutout Loss to Saints Had No Impact on Trade Deadline

One might have thought that the Las Vegas Raiders' shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday would have opened up some last-minute conversations ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

According to Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, though, that wasn't the case.

"The one game result in New Orleans did not impact my approach and my decision making going into the trade deadline," Ziegler said when he addressed the media Wednesday. "We're always going to be aggressive to look for ways to improve the team, but we're also going to -- as I mentioned -- be mindful of what the cost of doing business is. And a lot of time at the trade deadline, because you have a lot of aggressive buyers, the price goes up on players. And so, you can end up giving away a higher asset than you normally would at a different time of the year. And again, to trade a draft pick away, a high draft pick away right now for one player, it didn't seem like it made a lot of sense at this point. But that didn't have anything to do with the New Orleans game; if it made sense and we could have traded for two players that we felt were going to impact the team, then we would have done it. It just didn't materialize that way."

Ziegler said "a ton of conversations" were had on Tuesday, the day of the deadline.

"I mean, the way that this works when you're going through this process, we talk to all 31 teams over the course of two weeks," Ziegler said. "And so, we had a lot of conversations during that time, and then it kind of always comes down to the day before and the day of the trade deadline. And yeah, we had talks about some different players on some different teams that could help us in different spots. At the end of the day, the value has to equate for you. You put a value on a player and what you're willing to give up. You can make mistakes when you when you get over-aggressive and you're just doing something to do something. At the end of the day, the value didn't fit for us, and nothing worked out."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.