What Do Las Vegas Gambling Odds Say About the Raiders

Las Vegas has been a popular travel destination for so many years. It has been a place to sit all day on slot machines, deal a few hands of blackjack or poker, and bet on the Vegas sportsbook.

With the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, it surely made this desert paradise a more exciting place to visit.

What better reason to look into what the Las Vegas Raiders' odds are as they head into the start of the 2020 NFL season.

From the start of the season, things will be different in Vegas.

Covid-19 has changed sports and travel destinations such as Las Vegas. Social distancing rules in place, mandated face mask coverings in casino floors, and sanitation stations everywhere you go.

If you cannot make it to Vegas to gamble this year, you are not alone. There are plenty of online betting places where you can try to make money and see where the Raiders odds land this year.

Many folks are unfamiliar with sports betting. With the help of MyBookie and Vegas Insider, they have explained all the rules about online betting and given you some of the odds of betting.

To make things simpler, please note if there's a (+) sign, it lists the underdog, and if it shows a (-), it indicates the favorite on the bet.

An example, if you bet 100 dollars on (+600) bet and win, you will get 600 dollars back.

On a (-115) bet, you must bet 115 dollars to get back 100 dollars.

It may sound confusing at first, and if you're trying to make money on the Raiders this year, you may want to read the rules first before betting and get the hang of it.

Below are a few notable odds for the Raiders this season.

To kick things off, the Las Vegas Raiders open up the season against the Carolina Panthers as a one-point favorite (-1).

As for the entire season, the wins total odds for the Raiders are currently listed at 7.5 wins. You can bet the Raiders will win over 7.5 victories or finish the season under 7.5 wins.

The Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl this year are 66-1 (+6600). Meaning if you bet 100 dollars, the odds will return 6,600 dollars.

Odds for winning the AFC championship game stand at 30-1 (+3000).

The odds of the Raiders winning the AFC West are 11-1 (+1,100).

Player odds such as Josh Jacobs finishing the season with the most rushing yards are listed at 16-1 (+1600), and odds for him winning the AP NFL Offensive Player Of The Year are 40-1 (+4000).

Early odds for Henry Ruggs III winning Rookie of the Year award are listed at 14-1 (+1400).

The Raiders find themselves as underdogs in many categories. The higher the underdog, the higher the odds will be.

In any situation that there is an upset, the underdog is rewarded with the most money.

