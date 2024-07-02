Late Raider, Hollywood Legend Leaves Stunning Find For Family After His Death
It's been just over five months now since former Oakland Raider and "Rocky" actor Carl Weathers passed away at the age of 76.
In what has likely been a difficult time for Weathers' family, they were surprised with a very large estate that the iconic actor had left behind.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Weathers had left $870,053.83. Weathers had one account at National City Bank that contained $40,278 and another that had $107,190. He also had $664,585 in cash that was kept in safe deposit boxes.
Weathers played two seasons as a linebacker for the Raiders -- 1970 and 1971 -- before leaving the game of football to pursue his acting career. He would go on to serve many memorable roles, including Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," Colonel Al Dillon in "Predator" and Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian."
Weathers played a total of eight games with the Raiders -- seven in the 1970 season and just one in the 1971 season. He was one of the many fortunate Raiders to have played under legendary Raiders coach John Madden.
Weathers told Rich Eisen back in 2017 that it was "scary as Hell" to play for Madden in his first season.
"For a rookie? Come on," he said. "I mean, these guys today come into the NFL, and they're really, I think in many ways, more mature because of the systems today. And of coruse, the NFL is there and really kind of marshalling what the future is going to be for them when they come into the NFL. So, young guys today, I think, are far more prepared in some ways.
" ... Coming out of college back then, man, and also as an undrafted player, that's like being thrown to the wolves. You really got to have your stuff together. And I was just very fortunate that I was a good enough athlete, I worked out with a lot of really great players who went on into the NFL."
Weathers listed the many Raider legends he played with during his time with the Silver and Black, including Willie Brown, Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Stabler, Warren Wells, Jim Otto, and Gus Otto.
