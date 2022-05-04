Raiders to Hire a New West Coast Regional Scout

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Lenny McGill as the new West Coast Regional Scout.

A few days after the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are making a move in their scouting department.

As first reported by ESPN’s College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, Lenny McGill will be serving as the Raiders' West Coast Regional Scout after spending the last seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins in the same role.

“Dolphins college scout Lenny McGill is expected to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ West Coast National scout. McGill has been a scout for the Packers, Broncos and Dolphins for the past 21 years,” Thamel noted on Twitter.

McGill joins the Silver and Black under the new management of General Manager Dave Ziegler and brings more than 20 years of experience as a college scouting coach at the NFL level.

In 2000, he began his scouting career with the Green Bay Packers as a college scout.

After spending nine seasons with the Packers, McGill would join the Denver Broncos' administration as an Assistant Director of College Scouting, where he helped scout key prospects who would be drafted years ahead of their 2016 Super Bowl run.

In 2015, McGill was informed by the Broncos that they would not renew his contract.

It didn’t take long for a team to call him for his services and since that call, he spent the last seven seasons in various scouting titles for the Dolphins.

Before becoming a scout, McGill played in the NFL for five seasons from 1994-1998 as a defensive back for a few teams.

The Long Beach native played his college football at Arizona State. The Arizona State Sun Devil would go undrafted and sign as an undrafted free-agent to the Green Bay Packers.

McGill would spend time in Atlanta and Carolina, before retiring in Seattle.

The NFL cornerback would play in 62 games, starting in nine, while recording a total of 104 tackles (86 solos), one forced fumble, one sack and four interceptions in his career.

As the West Coast Regional Scout, he will be in charge of scouting the top prospects from conferences such as the Pac-12, Mountain West and FCS programs.

McGill returns close to home and gets to work on a Raiders team trying to win a championship.

