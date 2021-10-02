LeSean McCoy Declares Retirement

Another one of the league’s most valued veterans has announced his retirement. Running back LeSean McCoy signed a one-day contract and retired with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the destination where it all started for him.

McCoy was drafted by Philadelphia as a second-round pick back in 2009. His rushing abilities were fully displayed in his second season, as he rushed for just over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time the following season. The 12-year veteran would go on to make five more Pro Bowl appearances.

McCoy played six seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. His time in Buffalo started off when the running back dealt with a hamstring injury in his first season.

He returned in 2016, starting in 15 games, and regained his usual ways, rushing for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, the most since his third season.

McCoy would rush for over 1,000 yards the next season, but that would be the last time.

To cap off his illustrious career, McCoy played for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Although he hardly played a part in either win, the six-time Pro Bowler was more than deserving of two rings, considering the success he had brought to Philadelphia and Buffalo.

The Eagles legend will receive praise for his career in Philadelphia’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

