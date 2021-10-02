October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Around the NFL Week 1

Around the NFL Week 1

LeSean McCoy Declares Retirement

NFL veteran LeSean McCoy retired with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Another one of the league’s most valued veterans has announced his retirement. Running back LeSean McCoy signed a one-day contract and retired with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the destination where it all started for him.

McCoy was drafted by Philadelphia as a second-round pick back in 2009. His rushing abilities were fully displayed in his second season, as he rushed for just over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time the following season. The 12-year veteran would go on to make five more Pro Bowl appearances.

McCoy played six seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. His time in Buffalo started off when the running back dealt with a hamstring injury in his first season.

He returned in 2016, starting in 15 games, and regained his usual ways, rushing for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, the most since his third season.

McCoy would rush for over 1,000 yards the next season, but that would be the last time.

To cap off his illustrious career, McCoy played for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Although he hardly played a part in either win, the six-time Pro Bowler was more than deserving of two rings, considering the success he had brought to Philadelphia and Buffalo.

The Eagles legend will receive praise for his career in Philadelphia’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

Another one of the league’s most valued veterans has announced his retirement. Running back LeSean McCoy signed a one-day contract and retired with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the destination where it all started for him.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Raider Maven Content

USATSI_15544853_168390101_lowres
News

LeSean McCoy Declares Retirement

2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16748009_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode Eight

7 hours ago
USATSI_16610188_168390101_lowres
News

Key Chargers Players To Watch

15 hours ago
USATSI_16845319_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Down Defense Showing Its Impact

22 hours ago
USATSI_16823730_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 4

15 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16836831_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Made History in First Three Games

Sep 30, 2021
Lamar Jackson Derek Carr
News

Terrific News For Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 30, 2021
Derek Carr WK 3 21 Steelers
The Black Hole+

Road to NFL MVP, Will Go Through Vegas

Sep 30, 2021