Life and Legacy of Al Davis: Rules & Memorial

“Just Win Baby” is something the Raiders and Raiders fans alike live by because of Al Davis.

In the last installment of this series, we’ll talk about Davis and how his ideology.

Al & Rules

Just recently, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven had an opportunity to talk to former Raider Matt Millen. And there’s a story Millen told that I think reflects so well on Davis.

“My rookie year, I walked into training camp, and it said Raider rules at the top,” Millen said. “And the first rule for Raider rules was cheating is encouraged, and the second rule was to see rule number one.”

So, did this mean Davis encouraged cheating? However, Davis has been caught cheating during his career, such as allowing Lester Hayes to use stickum to help with interceptions.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim, opponents who relied on the running game complained that the grass was soggy in Oakland from overwatering. Teams reported seeing strange men in the bleachers during practice.

Then there are stories where in the early 70s, Chargers coach Harland Svare was convinced the Raiders were cheating so he’d yell up the lights in the visiting locker room, “Al Davis; I know you’re up there!”

Davis later responded, “The thing wasn’t in the light fixture, I’ll tell you that.”

Here’s the thing about Davis. When he said, “Cheating is encouraged,” that didn’t mean cheating.

Davis is saying that Raiders will win games using any method in any way possible.

Millen continued saying, “What it spoke to you is on the surface it said cheating doesn’t matter. What was saying was to find a way to win.”

Continuing to Honor Al Davis

Today, Al Davis’s life is honored by the Al Davis Memorial Torch, which was installed after his death in 2011. The man who built the Raiders franchise is honored every game day, surrounded by Raiders fans and pro football legends, who light the torch to honor his life.

With the move to Las Vegas this off-season, the old memorial torch is permanently located in front of the Henderson headquarters.

A brand-new 85-foot tall torch, made of carbon fiber and aluminum, will continue honoring his life and legacy at Allegiant Stadium.

So, as Al would say, “Just Win Baby.”

