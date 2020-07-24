RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Rapper Lonnie Ca$h Welcomes Raiders with New Song

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- Sports fans get their label from the word fanatic.  It is who they are.  As sports are contemplating playing without fans, it seems implausible if not impossible.  

Matt Millen once told me, "Every NFL fan thinks they are part of the team. The difference between every other franchise and the Raiders is that Raiders players believe it as well."

Those are powerful words from the Raiders great, but true. In just two short months of covering this historic professional sports every day as a beat writer, I have seen it. In Raider Nation, it is more significant.

Perhaps no one was more excited than Las Vegas-based rapper Lonnie Ca$h when the Raiders announced their move to Clark County, Nevada. This lifelong resident has also spent his entire life as a fan of Silver and Black.

He told me the first time we spoke, "Man when I found out my team was coming here I couldn't contain it. I had to tell everybody. I knew I had to drop a single about it. I was so excited."

Lonnie Lucero, 51, performs under the rap name of Lonnie Ca$h, but his blood is Silver and Black. I asked him about Millen's comments, and he said, "It's true. You see the players in the community and they stop. They talk, love the fans and we love them. This is a family."

There are a handful of NFL teams that share a close connection with their fans, none rival the Raiders and their supporters. Or, as Lucero says, "Ain't nothing like being a Raider. Once you get it, we are a family. It is a place that all people can fit. It's about Raider Nation for life.

You can watch his new single Black House:

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
pinedacrsn
pinedacrsn

That is a dope video..
RRAAIIDDEERRSS.....😃😃

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

That was lit

