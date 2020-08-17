Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode X

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

Why are people shocked that Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cusses out Tom Brady?

Former teammates tell a hilarious story of how far Peyton Manning was willing to go to make sure the New England Patriots didn’t steal his game plan.

A veteran defensive tackle walks away from football.

Joe Theismann weighs in on Alex Smith’s return.

Does a San Francisco 49er retire at 29?

An Indianapolis Colts player has a dire warning to the NFL about Phillip Rivers.

Word leaks about the Kanas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and his work ethic.

Who could be the most disappointing team in the NFL this season >

How beneficial is it for the Raiders to have the quality of backup that they do with Marcus Mariota?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter