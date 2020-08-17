SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode X

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

  • Why are people shocked that Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cusses out Tom Brady?
  • Former teammates tell a hilarious story of how far Peyton Manning was willing to go to make sure the New England Patriots didn’t steal his game plan.
  • A veteran defensive tackle walks away from football.
  • Joe Theismann weighs in on Alex Smith’s return.
  • Does a San Francisco 49er retire at 29?
  • An Indianapolis Colts player has a dire warning to the NFL about Phillip Rivers.
  • Word leaks about the Kanas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and his work ethic.
  • Who could be the most disappointing team in the NFL this season>
  • How beneficial is it for the Raiders to have the quality of backup that they do with Marcus Mariota?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Black Hole: Insider Information from Raiders Training Camp

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Hondo Carpenter takes you inside the Las Vegas Raiders to give you quality information from his vantage point inside.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Raiderfusion

Jon Gruden Impressed by Marcus Mariota

Jon Gruden is impressed with the work ethic Marcus Mariota has shown to get healthy and back to his old self.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders History Led Nick Kwiatkoski, Jason Witten to Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have a rich history that helped lead Nick Kwiatkoski and Jason Witten to the Silver and Black.

Jairo Alvarado

What Happens If a COVID-19 Test Returns False-Positive?

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tested false-positive for COVID-19. The NFL did not handle it well. How should false-positive results be handled?

Hikaru Kudo

Derek Carr Excited to Have Marcus Mariota with the Raiders

Derek Carr is excited to have Marcus Mariota in Las Vegas on the Raiders with him. But his focus is on the opposing defenses and not his backup.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Derek Carr, Greg Olson Planning Big Things for 2020 Raiders

Greg Olson wants the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to be more creative in 2020.

Tom LaMarre

Jacobs: “A Lot of Yards I Left on the Table”

Running back Josh Jacobs says he still has work to do. He wants to catch 60 balls this season.

Hikaru Kudo

2020 Training Camp: Players Practice Based on Schedule

Due to COVID-19, players must practice based on a schedule. All players will not be on the field every day to maintain the virus.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Paul Guenther Excited about Defense

Raider defensive leader Paul Guenther is excited about his side of the ball in 2020

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Josh Jacobs Ranked Highest Offensive Rookie Season in NFL

Raiders Josh Jacobs continues to acquire accolades after amazing rookie campaign.

Jairo Alvarado

by

JamesWatson