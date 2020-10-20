SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19 List Adds a New Name

Jairo Alvarado

After returning from a bye week, the Raiders placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arnette was already on the team's injured reserve list from undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

Arnette was already expected to miss a handful of games this season but is hopeful that he can return to action this season and help the Raiders push for the playoffs.

Assuming he passes all of the COVID-19 protocols, Arnette would be allowed to return to the team's facility. Arnette was not around the team's facility last week due to the Raiders bye week.

Arnette, who was selected in the first-round (19th overall) in this years' NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has been productive this season.

The rookie has 13 tackles, 11 solo, and a pass defended in three games as a starter.

As players returned to practice, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was out with the team practicing.

The Raiders activated Hurst off the reserve/COVID-19 list, who was placed on Oct. 6.

Before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Hurst was the highest-graded Raiders defensive player and sixth-best defensive tackle with an 89.4 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Having him back will only reinforce the defensive line, which is coming off a dominant win against the Chiefs.

The Raiders will hope that no one else tests positive ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup as they host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Importance of Winning Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders (3-2) are coming off of a bye week. Week 6 is a must win game as they must continue the positive momentum from two weeks ago.

Hikaru Kudo

by

BBQ DJ

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Specialists Are Important Piece of Winning Franchise

On any team, special teams are just as important as the offense and defense. The Raiders specialists deliver on the field when they need to.

Hikaru Kudo

Predicting Las Vegas Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

We'll be going through the Las Vegas Raiders remaining schedule and see how the road to a playoff berth shakes out

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Historic Impact of Bye Week on the Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a long look at the bye week on the Las Vegas Raiders historically.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

We look at different player predictions for the rest of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

RN4L

Las Vegas Raiders Who Need to Step Up Going Forward

We take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who need to produce more as the 2020 season continues.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

RN4L

Clelin Ferrell Leads Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Revolution

The surging Las Vegas Raiders are watching Clelin Ferrell lead their defensive revolution.

Tom LaMarre

Three Las Vegas Raiders That Have Impressed So Far

We take an inside look at three Las Vegas Raiders who have impressed the most so far in 2020.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewTemplar

COVID-19 Bye Week Protocols Won't Stop Las Vegas Raiders

As the Las Vegas Raiders endure the bye week after an upset win of the Kansas City Chiefs, they won't lose momentum with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK