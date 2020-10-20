Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19 List Adds a New Name

After returning from a bye week, the Raiders placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arnette was already on the team's injured reserve list from undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

Arnette was already expected to miss a handful of games this season but is hopeful that he can return to action this season and help the Raiders push for the playoffs.

Assuming he passes all of the COVID-19 protocols, Arnette would be allowed to return to the team's facility. Arnette was not around the team's facility last week due to the Raiders bye week.

Arnette, who was selected in the first-round (19th overall) in this years' NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has been productive this season.

The rookie has 13 tackles, 11 solo, and a pass defended in three games as a starter.

As players returned to practice, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was out with the team practicing.

The Raiders activated Hurst off the reserve/COVID-19 list, who was placed on Oct. 6.

Before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Hurst was the highest-graded Raiders defensive player and sixth-best defensive tackle with an 89.4 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Having him back will only reinforce the defensive line, which is coming off a dominant win against the Chiefs.

The Raiders will hope that no one else tests positive ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup as they host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

