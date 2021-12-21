Three Raiders Named to the 2021 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

The NFL has announced this year’s Pro Bowl selections and three Las Vegas Raiders were selected.

The first selection of this years’ NFL Pro Bowl was revealed on Monday, and among them, three Las Vegas Raiders were selected.

Defensive end and team captain Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and punter AJ Cole have been named 2022 Pro Bowlers.

It is the first Pro Bowl selection for all three players, who have had stellar seasons with the Raiders.

Crosby, in his third season with the Silver and Black, has 39 total tackles, five sacks, four passes defenses, and a career-high 25 quarterback hits. Alongside Yannick Ngakoue, they have become one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Cole, the leader among all punters this season, leads with an averaging league-high and career-high 51.1 yards per punt. Cole has also kicked the third-longest punt in the league this season (71 yards) and has recently signed a four-year extension with the team, locking him up for the future.

Perryman enters his seventh season in the NFL, first with the Raiders after being traded from Carolina. The veteran linebacker currently leads the team in tackles with 85 solo tackles and leads the league in solo tackles.

The Pro Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas this season, with three Raiders playing at their home stadium.

The rest of the AFC and NFC rosters will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on NFL Network and the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter