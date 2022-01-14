Crosby Receives Commitment to Excellence Award

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was voted by teammates to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award.

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby has been nothing short of excellent his entire career with the Raiders.

Crosby's hard work on and off the field was recognized by his teammates and he was voted to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award.

The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Crosby finished this season with a league-high 101 quarterback pressures, 45 tackles (26 solo), seven pass deflections and eight sacks.

The Commitment to Excellence Award was re-named in 2002, after it originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award.

In the last five years, only two recipients have received the franchise’s prestigious award, quarterback Derek Carr in 2016 and center Rodney Hudson from 2017-2020.

Crosby is the first defender to receive it since Charles Woodson won it back-to-back from 2014-2015.

In addition, Crosby was also named the recipient of the seventh annual Craig Long Award, presented to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, was a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004.

Crosby closed out the regular season by helping win a critical game on Sunday that sent the Raiders to the playoffs, and the next day he was the recipient of two franchise awards.

The awardee is chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department in honor of Long’s fulfillment of accomplishing his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

