Raiders Took the Broncos End Zone Celebration Personally

The entire Denver Broncos celebrated a late first-half touchdown that did not sit well with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to end the first half with a one-point lead over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but a late Derek Carr interception resulted in points and a halftime lead for the Broncos.

The Raiders first-half miscues allowed the Broncos to score 10 points in the final two minutes, and by the end of the first half, the Broncos had seemed to take all the momentum away from the Raiders, but what they did was fire them up.

“When they were like, right before the half and they got that pick or whatever on the screen, their whole team was in the end zone, celebrating in our end zone. And I know, personally, I wanted to run in there by myself with 30 of them,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

The entire Broncos team was celebrating Javonte Williams’ touchdown run in the Raiders end zone and the Silver and Black took that personally.

“I didn't even care, I was about to start going off. But you know that that stuff bothers us, especially on our home field. But it’s part of the game, and I think a lot of guys respond to that,” Crosby added.

The Raiders came out of the locker room fired up and ready to make a statement. The defense responded well, shutting the Broncos offense down in the second half, and not allowing any more points on the board.

“We don't want anybody celebrating on our field feeling like they run the place. It's our home, we want to protect it at all costs. So whatever it takes to motivate us, I know every guy is different. But for me personally, I didn't like that at all. So I was glad we can respond to it and end up getting the win,” Crosby said.

The Raiders came on top, defeating the Broncos, 17-13, and putting themselves back into playoff contention with the win.

Their final home game will be played in two weeks, a Week 18 matchup against divisional rival the Los Angeles Chargers, and the plan on finishing the season with a win at home.

