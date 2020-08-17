SI.com
Raiders Maxx Crosby Punished His Palm Trees Working Out

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosbycut it short with questions when asked about him and the coronavirus.

Crosby, who was either contacted or exposed to COVID-19, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 6 and returned to Raiders training camp last Friday.

"I feel fine, I'm perfectly fine, they're working with me. I'm getting back-- I would love to talk football, but I'm doing well though, I appreciate y'all," said Crosby at the start of his first press conference since being activated back to the team.

Last week, Clelin Ferrell mentioned Crosby was at home quarantine with his dogs and jokingly talking about Crosby having a little palm tree that he was slapping down because he doesn't have any bags or workout gear around his house.

Well, that joke was real, Ferrell was not joking around.

Crosby, who was quarantined at home, was bored without any workout gear and had to find ways of getting his workouts done.

Creatively he managed to have a palm tree at home in which he trained and not miss out on any training sessions.

"Yeah, I don't know if you can see my hands, I had splinters in my hands-- Literally I was stuck at home and I didn't have any bags or anything like that, so obviously shout out to the training staff, they brought me weights and stuff like that but all I had was a palm tree in the backyard," said Crosby on his unusual home workout.

Crosby mentioned how he sent the team videos every day of his workouts and unique handwork workout with his palm tree at home.

"I was messing my hands up, and it was funny. They gave me some grief about it and made fun of me but I was getting, I was trying to get as much work in as I could because it wasn't easy," added Crosby.

It only shows how motivated and determined Crosby is in returning to camp and continuing where he left off as a football player.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

