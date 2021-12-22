Crosby Gets Emotional On His First Pro Bowl Selection

The Las Vegas Raiders had three players selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, but there was no one more deserving than defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby who is in his third season in the league, all with the Raiders has been snubbed for major recognitions, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and last year's Pro Bowl selection.

“It’s honestly crazy, I found out right before the game. I really didn't believe it. I had to take a moment, like I broke down. I just put in so much work and for having my teammates, my peers, people who have coached around the league, is a dream come true,” said Crosby after finding out he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Since his arrival in 2019, Crosby has led the team in sacks, including a double-digit season his rookie year, when he recorded 10 sacks.

“It’s awesome, individual awards are cool, but something like that, I think about that as a kid and I have five sacks like and I just want to show people out there like it's not all about stats because I've had double digits. I've done things like that, but it's your impact. And no matter what it is, it’s your impact in the locker room, your impact on the field, affecting the game, no matter what status I get. I believe I do that every single Sunday and that’s what I try to do. It was super special for sure,” added Crosby.

Crosby has come a long way since being drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. A two-star recruit in high school, playing football and being drafted from a small FBS school, to becoming one of the best defensive players in the league has taken a lot of effort and hard work, and he is one that has strived and never given up.

“It just brought back memories… I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I’m in the Pro Bowl. This is a blessing man, I show up and I try to be the best teammate. Try to be the best teammate every day and show my guys that I care. It just hit home, it was special, it makes my family proud, my girl, everybody around me is calling and blowing up my phone,” Crosby added.

If there’s a player in the Raiders locker room that motivates everyone to do their best, it’s Crosby leading the way and it has shown with the relationship he has with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue has often credited Crosby for resurrecting his passion for football and helping him have one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

Even when he didn’t have a gym set up at home, he was one to find a way to work out, even if it was a few palm trees in his backyard. It may not have been the best idea but he never gave up and found a way to get his game up.

“I'm crying like a baby because I just know I've worked so hard and it's starting to pay off and Coach Marinelli, I have to say something about him because he pushes me every day,” Crosby added. “I want to kill him sometimes and he wants to kill me but he just wants to see the best of me, and he knows what I want. You know I want to be the best in the league and to be that guy every day and there's so many people I could go on and on but this is exciting, man. It's a blessing for sure.”

This is just the first of many for Crosby, and along with his teammates, punter A.J. Cole and linebacker Denzel Perryman will be part of this years’ NFL Pro Bowl, which will be hosted in Las Vegas playing at their home stadium.

The rest of the AFC and NFC rosters will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on NFL Network and the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6.

