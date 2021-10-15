Crosby's Career Forged in Adversity

Maxx Crosby's career has been forged in adversity, so leading the Las Vegas Raiders now isn't too much to ask.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive front has been a super tight-knit group since the offseason; while it's been a crazy week, to say the least, they still have the same standard and same mission.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has emerged as a young leader in the Raiders locker room and has stepped up when needed. He was selected to take over the responsibilities of a team captain this season, and he is already showing why he was voted captain by his peers.

"You know we've all put in so much work. I know these guys have been working since the season ended last year so no matter what happens, we're still the mission. All of that stays the same for me, I know personally, I'm worried about the Broncos, I know all my teammates, the defensive line, everyone's locked in on trying to get another win," said Crosby.

The Raiders started red hot, winning their first three games, but the Silver and Black have now lost two straight. Sitting on a 3-2 record, the path to winning the AFC West is still clearly open.

"You know from a D-line perspective, this whole offseason we've talked about being the alphas on the team, leading the charge and we got a ton of great guys on this team but you know I feel like upfront, it starts with us," said Crosby.

Disrupting the game as much as possible is the mission for all the linemen up front. The Raiders brought in players like Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, and Yannick Ngakoue, all of whom take it personally.

"No matter what's going on, we feel like we have a responsibility to show up and be the best D-line in the league, so we're gonna try to do that every single time we step on the field," said Crosby.

So as this team moves forward for Sunday, the D-line is already preparing to take on the Broncos.

