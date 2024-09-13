Missed Opportunities Were Costly for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in a game they easily could have won had they done a better job handling the ball. The Raiders had multiple instances where they could have gained or regained control of the game but did not do so because of mistakes made on offense.
There was a list of blown opportunities by the Raiders that eventually cost them a win in the AFC West. The Raiders had two turnovers during a time when the game was still close, as they only trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter but failed to take advantage of opportunities to score points, fumbling the ball right before halftime and a quick three and out immediately following halftime.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the opportunities were there. The Raiders simply failed to convert them.
"I think you just have to look at the two-minute drill right before the first half, 7-3 ball game, we're close, we're right there in field position, and we're thinking about doubling up,” Pierce said. “Scoring right before the end of half, scoring again when we get the ball after halftime. A little momentum change there, but look, not going to ever go back and reflect on that. It is what it is.
"I thought interior O-line, short-yardage football, missed opportunities. We crossed the 50 several times and didn't put any points on the board -- excuse me, two times. The other ones just didn't go our way, either penalties, sacks, turnover, it just wasn't good enough"
The Raiders may have lost against the Chargers, but there were a few things they could build on moving forward, as most of the issues the Raiders struggled with were issues they created. Every team makes mistakes weekly, but there are varying levels of mistakes. The type of mistakes the Raiders made against the Chargers were hard to overcome, especially in a hard-fought divisional game.
The Raiders have one of their best defenses in a while. The Raiders must ensure their offense limits the mistakes and does a better job of playing complementary football.
