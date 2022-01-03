Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs Arrested For DUI

Las Vegas Raiders standout rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, hours after the teams’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to TMZ, the police were responding to a call from The Cromwell Hotel, where witnesses saw the rookie cornerback asleep in his car on a parking lot exit ramp.

Police officers made contact with the player and arrested him after they claim he did not do well in field sobriety tests.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia confirmed the arrest, “Nate Hobbs was involved in an incident and we’re just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened and what the situation is, or where he’s at with that. With that being said, that’s all I have really at this particular time because that's all I know.”

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, he is being booked for a “DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, 1st offense.” He is not scheduled to appear in court until May.

Hobbs, a fifth-round selection (167 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, has emerged as the best cornerback in the draft, and one of the best corners in the NFL.

A starting cornerback for the Raiders had three combined tackles in their win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

A statement from attorney David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld released Monday said, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

Hobbs' status is unclear at the moment, with the Raiders preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers for a clinching spot in the playoffs this Sunday night.

The Raiders have dealt with adversity all year long, the firing of Jon Gruden and the accident of Henry Ruggs III, that resulted in the killing of 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

