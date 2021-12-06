Raiders Breaking Down Mentally

The Las Vegas Raiders return back to their old ways of losing games late in the game.

Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders defense seemed to break down by the end of the fourth-quarter.

The effort was there for three quarters, but by the fourth quarter, the team seemed to be breaking down and going back to their old ways of losing games late.

After holding the Washington Football Team to seven points for three quarters, they allowed 10 points including the game-winning field goal with less than a minute to go.

“Really everybody on the field, that's what we signed up for, that’s the job we signed up for. So we got to take everything that come with that. And yes, it’s meant to be like, got to be mentally locked in and this is difficult and what not but that's the job you signed up for. So we got to do that. And we got to do better,” Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said.

This rollercoaster season seems to be going in circles, rather than going through highs and lows.

Mental mistakes and not executing the game plan has been the team's reason the last couple of weeks for not winning games.

The player's mentality has to be finding ways to get better in all phases of the game.

“I think that's the mentality you got to have when you're a player in this league. It's just the mentality I got, I feel like I've got to get better. There’s plays that I could have made out there that could have saved the game and put us in a better position to win, just gotta keep going,” Hobbs said.

With a 6-6 record, the Raiders season is far from over, but they're letting it slip away.

There are five games remaining in the season, if they don’t do anything about it, it will once again be a disappointing season for Raider Nation.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter