RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

Hikaru Kudo

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it’s never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I’ll preview every game in the Raiders regular season and look into each opponent. In week 13, the Raiders travel to the east coast yet again to play the New York Jets.

Jets need to improve their Offense

Last season, the New York Jets went 7-9, an improvement compared to the 10+ losses they had for three seasons. However, there’s still much work to do for Gang Green, and the off-season moves show us a little bit of what to expect.

In the 2020 draft, in the first round, the Jets drafted tackle Mekhi Becton from Louisville. He’ll add additional protection for quarterback Sam Darnold, who was sacked 33 times last year. Depth charts show Becton starting in the left tackle.

In the second round, the Gang Green picked up wide receiver Denzel Mims from Baylor. Mims averaged 15.5 yards per reception and will provide much needed offensive production for the Jets. The New York Jets were the worst offense in the league last year, averaging 273 yards per game.

As for free-agency, on May 22, the Jets agreed to terms with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. The veteran quarterback can help mentor Darnold, who threw 13 interceptions and fumbled the ball six times last year.

The Raiders Revamped Defense

Last season, the Jets plummeted the Raiders in a 34-3 loss. This year, the Raiders should be in better shape to win.

Off-season personnel changes in their defense will help respond against the newly revamped Jets offense.

They picked up safety Damarious Randall from the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram will be returning from a shoulder injury. The free safety only saw action in one game before getting sidelined for the rest of the season.

On the defensive line, defensive end Maxx Crosby will be tasked to attack from the left and to pressure Darnold. Darnold struggled to play with pressure last season, and with new additions in the secondary, Crosby’s work on the defensive line could allow the Raiders to force more turnovers.

It’ll be a battle between the Raiders defense and the Jets offense.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Kolton Miller Rising as Derek Carr's Bodyguard

Entering his third season, Kolton Miller rises in prominence as Derek Carr's body guar and stalwart on the offensive line.

Jairo Alvarado

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys Similar to Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock have the Las Vegas Raiders on the precipice of something great. Eerily similar to what Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Making Wide Receiver a Priority this Season

Since the moment 2019 came to an end, Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders have made wide receiver a top priority.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Marcus Allen Knew Josh Jacobs Would Challenge His Records

Raiders Hall of Famer Marcus Allen has developed a relationship with one of the silver and black's rising stars in Josh Jacobs.

Tom LaMarre

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves loaded with weapons all over the field. Lynn Bowden is one of the latest, and there is little he can't do.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raider Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Every year that passes and Raider Nation's Cliff Branch is not inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an indictment on the institution and not the player.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, since 2017, has given his team permission to sign Colin Kaepernick if they feel he can help the team.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

We continue our journey previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents, and today we land in Atlanta and look the Falcons.

Hikaru Kudo

What Do Las Vegas Gambling Odds Say About the Raiders

It would be best if you took risks to win in gambling and sports betting. That is what Las Vegas was built on, and the strip likes what it sees in the Raiders

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Got a Kick Out of AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole wowed Jon Gruden at rookie camp last year and feels empathy for this year's rookies who didn't get one.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hondo S. Carpenter