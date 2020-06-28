2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it’s never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I’ll preview every game in the Raiders regular season and look into each opponent. In week 13, the Raiders travel to the east coast yet again to play the New York Jets.

Jets need to improve their Offense

Last season, the New York Jets went 7-9, an improvement compared to the 10+ losses they had for three seasons. However, there’s still much work to do for Gang Green, and the off-season moves show us a little bit of what to expect.

In the 2020 draft, in the first round, the Jets drafted tackle Mekhi Becton from Louisville. He’ll add additional protection for quarterback Sam Darnold, who was sacked 33 times last year. Depth charts show Becton starting in the left tackle.

In the second round, the Gang Green picked up wide receiver Denzel Mims from Baylor. Mims averaged 15.5 yards per reception and will provide much needed offensive production for the Jets. The New York Jets were the worst offense in the league last year, averaging 273 yards per game.

As for free-agency, on May 22, the Jets agreed to terms with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. The veteran quarterback can help mentor Darnold, who threw 13 interceptions and fumbled the ball six times last year.

The Raiders Revamped Defense

Last season, the Jets plummeted the Raiders in a 34-3 loss. This year, the Raiders should be in better shape to win.

Off-season personnel changes in their defense will help respond against the newly revamped Jets offense.

They picked up safety Damarious Randall from the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram will be returning from a shoulder injury. The free safety only saw action in one game before getting sidelined for the rest of the season.

On the defensive line, defensive end Maxx Crosby will be tasked to attack from the left and to pressure Darnold. Darnold struggled to play with pressure last season, and with new additions in the secondary, Crosby’s work on the defensive line could allow the Raiders to force more turnovers.

It’ll be a battle between the Raiders defense and the Jets offense.

