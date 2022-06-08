NFL to Host First Official Developmental Camp and Fan Event in Africa

The search for NFL talent and fan engagement in Africa will officially begin this month in Ghana.

The NFL has announced the dates of the first official events in the African continent.

In lue of the league’s efforts to expand the brand in Africa, “NFL Africa: The Touchdown,” will be a week-long event held in Ghana to help serve the development of football players and its growing fan base.

The event is set to kick off on June 21-26 in Ghana’s capital city of Accra, and it will include a talent identification camp, a fan event and a flag football clinic.

The cornerstone of the event will be the NFL’s first prospect camp in Africa. A two-day camp taking place at the beginning of the week, which will feature 40 players from across Africa, showcasing their skills in front of NFL officials.

All 40 players will be selected after participating in regional camps led by Osi Umenyiora, NFL Legend and two-time Super Bowl winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

Umenyiora established The Uprise, a football program in Nigeria that has held regional camps in Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa in recent months.

“This is a truly remarkable initiative,” said Umenyiora. “This camp is not only giving opportunities to great African athletes, it is also highlighting the incredible African athletes already in the NFL. The positive impact of this cannot be overstated.”

As the league looks to further identify and develop more talent in Africa, the camp will grant access to players who have been participating in football camps all throughout Africa.

“We look forward to hosting our first camp in Ghana and will look to activate in Nigeria and other African countries in the future,” said Damani Leech, NFL Chief Operating Officer of International. “We want to provide an opportunity for the next generation of African prospects to showcase and further develop their talent. As we continue to look for ways to strengthen the pipeline of international players, we hope this camp, and future camps, provide a path for aspiring players from across the continent.”

According to the NFL, the league currently has more than 100 players of African descent (either born in Africa or first-generation born in the United States) on NFL rosters.

This year, three players that were discovered through The Uprise, and went on to participate in the International Combine and IPP Pro Day, have signed with NFL teams – Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka (New York Giants), Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, (Arizona Cardinals), and Kehinde Hassan Oginni (Kansas City Chiefs).

On Saturday, June 25, the NFL will host an NFL FLAG Day at the Ghana International School in conjunction with the Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF). Students from 10 local schools, ages 12 to 14, will participate.

NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals from current and former NFL players, as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.

On Sunday, June 26, NFL Fan Zone, a free event will offer fans the opportunity to interact with current NFL players and legends while participating in interactive games and activations by NFL partners including EA Madden, Mitchell & Ness and Wilson Football. NFL Fan Zone will also feature a display showcasing Super Bowl rings and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Current NFL players will take part on-site including Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu (Nigeria), Houston Texans Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Nigeria), Cleveland Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Ghana), and Indianapolis Colts Kwity Paye (Liberia), as well as NFL Legends Mathias Kiwanuka (Uganda), Roman Oben (Cameroon), and Osi Umenyiora (Nigeria).

NFL Network will follow the journey of NFL players and legends as they participate in events in Ghana, as well as in cultural experiences across Accra and the Cape Coast, for an upcoming feature.

The NFL FLAG Day and NFL Fan Zone will also feature Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, as well as prizes and giveaways from the team. The club’s Senior Vice President of Media & Marketing, Jen Kavanagh, will also be in attendance as the Eagles are the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa through the International Home Marketing Area initiative.

Launched earlier this year in January, the International HMA initiative grants permission to NFL clubs to access international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

It may be an Eagles market but the Las Vegas Raiders can be a team looking to add more talent through the camp.

