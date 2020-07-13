RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Coaching Staff: Greg Olson, Offensive Coordinator

Hikaru Kudo

In this series, we'll profile every Raiders position coach, coordinator, and head coach.

Today, we'll wrap up the offense as we profile offensive coordinator, Greg Olson.

Greg Olson, Offensive Coordinator

Greg Olson enters his 20th season in the NFL and his third season back with the Raiders. Olson has previous experience with head coach Jon Gruden, as he served as his quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

Olson has worked with the Raiders organization in the past, as he was the offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. He's also served as an offensive coordinator for four other franchises.

Last season, he led the injury-filled Raiders to an average of 363.7 yards per game, good for 11th in the league. Olson's quarterback, Derek Carr, threw for an average of 245.4 yards per game, which was good for ninth in the league, and the Raiders rushed for 118.3 yards per game.

Even with a middle-of-the-pack stats when it came to offensive production, his offense averaged 19.6 points per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Olson knows how to create yards on the field, but he's still working on translating that to consistent scores.

Additionally, with Olson's emphasis on protecting the ball and minimizing turnovers, 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III will be the man Olson will want to become productive as early as possible this season.

Will Olson spread the offense with targets on both sides, with sixth-year wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who averaged 15.5 yards per reception last season, playing opposite of Ruggs? It opens up more space for tight ends Darren Waller and Jason Witten, and therefore allows pockets for running back Josh Jacobs to attack.

In other words, with the addition of Ruggs this off-season, on pen-and-paper, Olsen has the personnel to be very successful. He can do it with an injured team, so he should be able to do it with a healthy team.

Now, it's up to Olson to manage the offense well, call the right plays and use the right personnel in the right situations.

The Raiders offense could be a points-producing machine this season. Olson finally has the talent to do what he does best: produce.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Chris Morris

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

zildjian

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Hall of Fame Review I

As we begin reviewing all of the Raider greats in the NFL Hall of Fame, today, we dig in on Ron Mix, Jim Otto, George Blanda, Willie Brown, and Gene Upshaw.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode VI

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Prince Amukamara Was a Steal for Las Vegas Raiders

Free-agent signee Amukamara has been rated as the fifth-best cover cornerback in the NFL and the Raiders stole him in free agency.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Kirby Wilson, Running Backs

As we preview the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff, today we look at running backs coach Kirby Wilson.

Hikaru Kudo

NFL and NFLPA Could Be in For a Fight Over Money This Season

As the NFL and NFLPA grapple over the escrow of player salaries, a new reason for concern for football's impact has arisen.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Chad Johnson Reveals Madden Rating to Raiders Henry Ruggs

Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed to Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs his new Madden 21 rating.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Add League MVP Randall Cunningham...as Chaplain

Anytime an NFL franchise adds a former league MVP quarterback in the off-season, it is a big deal. The Raiders added Randall Cunningham as a chaplain.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Best Weapon: Patience

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock are doing an exceptional job rebuilding the Raiders. That is why patience is their best weapon.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

DaGr8ness

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Edgar Bennett, Receivers

Edgar Bennett played in the NFL with toughness and edge like a Raider, and now he leads the wide receivers as a coach on Jon Gruden’s staff.

Hikaru Kudo