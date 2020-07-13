Raiders Coaching Staff: Greg Olson, Offensive Coordinator

In this series, we'll profile every Raiders position coach, coordinator, and head coach.

Today, we'll wrap up the offense as we profile offensive coordinator, Greg Olson.

Greg Olson, Offensive Coordinator

Greg Olson enters his 20th season in the NFL and his third season back with the Raiders. Olson has previous experience with head coach Jon Gruden, as he served as his quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

Olson has worked with the Raiders organization in the past, as he was the offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. He's also served as an offensive coordinator for four other franchises.

Last season, he led the injury-filled Raiders to an average of 363.7 yards per game, good for 11th in the league. Olson's quarterback, Derek Carr, threw for an average of 245.4 yards per game, which was good for ninth in the league, and the Raiders rushed for 118.3 yards per game.

Even with a middle-of-the-pack stats when it came to offensive production, his offense averaged 19.6 points per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Olson knows how to create yards on the field, but he's still working on translating that to consistent scores.

Additionally, with Olson's emphasis on protecting the ball and minimizing turnovers, 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III will be the man Olson will want to become productive as early as possible this season.

Will Olson spread the offense with targets on both sides, with sixth-year wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who averaged 15.5 yards per reception last season, playing opposite of Ruggs? It opens up more space for tight ends Darren Waller and Jason Witten, and therefore allows pockets for running back Josh Jacobs to attack.

In other words, with the addition of Ruggs this off-season, on pen-and-paper, Olsen has the personnel to be very successful. He can do it with an injured team, so he should be able to do it with a healthy team.

Now, it's up to Olson to manage the offense well, call the right plays and use the right personnel in the right situations.

The Raiders offense could be a points-producing machine this season. Olson finally has the talent to do what he does best: produce.

