Mark Ingram Jr. Returns to New Orleans

Mark Ingram the 11-year NFL veteran is reuniting to the New Orleans Saints

Former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. was traded from the Houston Texans to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

The move reunited Ingram with the organization he was drafted by back in 2011. The running back spent eight years in New Orleans, where he achieved two Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and 2017.

In March of 2019, Ingram signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, ending his long stint with the Saints.

In his first year in Baltimore, Ingram was back to his dominant ways, earning the third Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

Ingram's run in Baltimore lasted only two seasons, as he was waived by the franchise in January. He signed a one-year deal with Houston, where he played for only seven weeks.

Ingram fills a big void in the Saints backfield after the franchise released Latavius Murray. Running back Tony Jones Jr. has also been out because of an injury since Week 4.

The 31-year-old will be reconnecting with running back Alvin Kamara, who has been elected to a Pro Bowl every season since he was drafted by New Orleans in 2017.

The Saints are 4-2 and second in the NFC South. With Ingram's addition, New Orleans has a promising chance of adding to its success this season, as it seeks to secure a playoff berth in its first season without Drew Brees behind center.

Ingram will make his season debut for New Orleans on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

