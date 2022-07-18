NFL Media Dubs Raiders the 'Next NFL Dynasty'

It's way too early to make any serious Super Bowl predictions, but of course, it's always going to happen no matter what time of the year it is.

Adam Rank of NFL Network recently took to an episode of "Good Morning Football," where he gave a very bold prediction -- supported by some logical and not-so-logical reasoning -- that the Las Vegas Raiders would not only win the 2022-23 Super Bowl, but it would be the beginning of a new NFL dynasty.

"[T]he Raiders do not feel the love around the world, so I'm going to say this: the Las Vegas Raiders are going to the Super Bowl and we will begin a new NFL dynasty," Rank said. "I see certain parallels from their 2022 storyline to that of another dynasty you may be familiar with. You've heard of 'the Autumn Wind.' Well this is 'the Adam Wind.'"

Rank's main point was focused on the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams and his history with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

"So why does this wind feel like it's blowing towards a Raiders Super Bowl?" Rank said. "Maybe it's because the team has connected college teammates and best friends, Derek Carr and Davante Adams, and Adams gives the Raiders one of the best receiving corps in the NFL."

The analyst went on to address the similarities between the coaching careers of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and his mentor, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"You compare [Belichick's coaching career] to Josh McDaniels, the new Raiders coach who failed in his first stint as an NFL head coach when he was in Denver," Rank said. "He was given a second chance with a new team, the Indianapolis Colts. That lasted for about a minute before he thought better of it, then went to get a gig with the Las Vegas Raiders."

Rank then got a little sidetracked, taking a more comical approach to state his case.

"But here's where it gets weird," he said. "This year's Super Bowl is to be played in Arizona. Arizona is known for three things: scorching hot summers, Jimmy Eat World, and the Grand Canyon. 'Grand Canyon' was the name of a movie that starred Kevin Kline, Danny Glover, and Steve Martin.

"Steve Martin really became famous after he hosted an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 1976, the year in which Tom Brady was conceived. Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty was born out of a controversial game, 'The Tuck Rule,' where Brady and the Patriots beat the Raiders, and that occurred on a Saturday Night."

