NFL, NFLPA Discussing Opt-Out Clause for Players

Darin Alexander Baydoun

At a time where players have the choice to opt out and some doing so for the NBA's bubble season and MLB's 60-game season this year, it wouldn't have come as much of a surprise to see the NFL put in a similar policy for its players as the dates for training camps gets closer. 

It seems that the league could be looking to do just that. as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the league and the NFLPA are negotiating on a COVID-19 opt-out clause for players for this season.

"My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family with pre-existing conditions (or) just general concerns over COVID-19, and would not want to play this season," Pelissero said on "NFL Now" earlier this week. 

Pelissero also noted, however, that a deadline for opting out has not been established. With training camps set to begin on July 28, it's currently unknown if the league will want players to make their decisions by then or at some other point before the start of the season. 

Another essential talking point will probably be how sitting out will impact a player's salary for this season. Will they only be required to give back a certain amount, will they potentially have to forfeit their entire pay for this season or be given something akin to injury protection so that they won't be left out in the cold. 

For star players who can afford to sit out one season and still live comfortably, it probably won't be as hard of a decision. For the low-end roster players of the world, the ones who may very well live by game check to game check, it will likely prove disturbing to have to decide between your livelihood and your family's health. 

