NFL Cuts 2020 Preseason in Half to Two Games

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The NFL has officially cut the 2020 preseason in half from four games to two. The weeks canceled will be week one and week four. The Las Vegas Raiders were slated to play the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals in those weeks. 

It was a development rumored previously, although it seemed to become much more of a potential reality once the Hall of Fame game was canceled, and even this year's Hall of Fame ceremony will be combined with next year's class. It serves as a bit of a coincidence since the league had previously explored in CBA talks reducing the preseason schedule, granted that came without the veil of a pandemic hanging over everyone's heads. Still, for better or worse, the NFL will be able to see how a reduced preseason plays out. 

The NFL is taking all measures it can to acclimate to an offseason that has been continuously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With training camp for all 32 teams scheduled to begin later this month on July 28, time runs out for the league to prepare as best it can to deal with the virus, because once players report. Teams try to get back to business; there aren't going to be any easy fixes when positive tests start popping up. 

