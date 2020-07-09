RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFL Proposes to Escrow 35% of Players’ Salaries

Darin Alexander Baydoun

If you had paid attention to the saga Major League Baseball went through these past several months (to try and agree on how this year’s season would go), you’ll likely know that the main sticking point was players wanting more games and a fair percentage of salary. The owners wanted to play fewer games and drop player salaries because of the expected drop in revenue from playing the season during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

NFL Network reports that the NFL has proposed to the NFLPA and its representatives a 35 percent escrow cut of player salaries for the 2020 season. That percentage would help manage costs as, like MLB, the NFL is anticipating decreased revenue from teams not being able to allow fans, or at least some portion of them, into games this year. 

Pelissero also reported that NFLPA executive Don Davis told players on a conference call that the NFLPA’s response was “basically, we told them to kick rocks.” Well, that’s not the best opening sign that this couldn’t end up being potentially as ugly of an issue as it got to be between MLB and the MLBPA in their negotiations.

At the very least, the league and its players still have time before the fall to come to a common ground. Granted, that’s if the NFL decides to make this a longstanding issue. One could imagine having seen the drama mentioned above in baseball that the league would prefer not to have its daily battles with the players union consistently reported in spaces like this.

Still, it seems hard to ask the players to take a pay cut when they are the ones who, to be quite honest, could be endangering their very lives to play a game. It’s not that they want to, of course, but in times like this, asking concessions of those who are risking the most seems like bad optics. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: I

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers your Las Vegas Raiders questions.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Tom Cable, Offensive Line

In our new series, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven introduces you to the entire 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. Today we profile a legend: Tom Cable.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Darren Waller Tabbed as NFL's Fifth-best Tight End

Darren Waller had a breakout season with the Raiders last season and is getting some well-deserved respect.

Tom LaMarre

Inside the Raiders Interest in Jadeveon Clowney

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven spent two days talking to people in the NFL to gauge the level or real interest the Las Vegas Raiders have. It may surprise you.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Raiderforever

Cold Weather Games Impact on Warm Climate Teams

Teams based in warm climates such as the Las Vegas Raiders take criticism for late-season games in cold weather, but is it fair?

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Frank Smith, Tight Ends

In our new series, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven introduces you to the entire 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. We start today with Frank Smith.

Hikaru Kudo

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame Nomination List for '21

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame nomination list for '21 and hopefully, wide receiver Cliff Branch will finally make it to Canton among others.

Tom LaMarre

by

Bigmark

What Does it Mean to be a Raider Podcast: Rick Gosselin

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode V

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Damon Arnette Already Showing Promise in the Desert

Damon Arnette, the Las Vegas Raiders' second first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, works on silencing his critics.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Jazzzed