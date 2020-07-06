NFLPA Recommends Cancelling All Preseason Games

Earlier in the week, among several other announcements regarding events that are no longer on the NFL's calendar, it was reported that week's one and four of the NFL preseason would be canceled. The schedule would be reduced to two games this year. Now coming off the heels of that announcement, the NFLPA board has reportedly voted to recommend canceling all of the 2020 preseason games, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The source that Graziano referenced said that the issue came to a vote during a conference call last Thursday evening with NFLPA players reps and that the election was unanimous in scrapping the entire preseason altogether. Because at the time of this writing, the NFL hasn't formally announced that the preseason hasn't been reduced to two games, although it was previously reported the decision had been made on the issue, it's not clear whether the league will consider the recommendation made by the players.

All this is coming about with training camps now only weeks away from starting on July 28 and the league and union still going over health and safety protocols for players and team personnel to be able to protect themselves amidst COVID-19. With as many unanswered questions as it seems the league still has regarding how they're going to handle playing during the pandemic, it might not be the worst move to listen to the players in this case and at least look at canceling the preseason.

It's not like the league hasn't already entertained the idea of reducing the preseason slate before the pandemic even started. Since players and team personnel are going to be the ones that are mainly affected by these decisions, the league would be wise in listening with an open mind—thus keeping the relationship with its players as healthy as possible. The NFL doesn't want to go through a situation similar to what Major League Baseball had been going through for months—positioning the league against its players.

