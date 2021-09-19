Key Players Missing Week 2 of the NFL Season

Several of the NFL’s most valuable players are already out for week two including Josh Jacobs, Odell Beckham Jr., and others.

Week 2 is underway, but there will already be an absence of pivotal players around the league.

Josh Jacobs

The Raiders will be taking a big hit on Sunday, as running back Jacobs will be out with a toe/ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL, Jacobs did not participate in practices all this week.

The 2020 Pro Bowler scored two touchdowns for Las Vegas in its home-opening overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Erik McCoy

The third-year center made his 33rd consecutive start for the New Orleans Saints last week but will miss Week 2 with a calf injury.

Kwon Alexander

Alexander is another crucial asset that will be out for the Saints on Sunday, as he is currently enduring an elbow injury. The one-time Pro Bowler recorded two tackles in New Orleans’ 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Dre Greenlaw

Third-year linebacker Greenlaw will be out with a groin injury for the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 2 matchup with the the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded a pick-six in the 49ers’ Week 1 conquering of the Detroit Lions.

Will Fuller

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver will be missing Sunday’s contest with the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. He missed Week 1, completing his six-game suspension from last season.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. is still battling a knee injury and will miss Week 2. He has had limited participation in practice.

Numerous other players are questionable heading into Sunday.

