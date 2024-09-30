Pierce, Minshew on Raiders Finding Their Run Groove
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the ball early this season for various reasons.
Entering Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders had the fewest yards per carry avenge of any team in the National Football League. Their inability to run the football has caused issues for the offense and the team.
However, Sunday’s win over the Browns saw the Raiders offense finally find a way to get its rushing attack going. Until Sunday, the Raiders had multiple rushes that barely appeared on the stat sheet or impacted the game. Sunday’s home win over the Browns not only saw the Raiders rush for more yards than they have all season, but they also had their two longest rushes of the season as well.
“Yeah, a lot of pride in that group, and we talked about it has been not the start that we wanted the first three games running the football, but credit to these guys,” Pierce said. “Let's find the runs that work, and let's keep chipping away at it.
“And at timed in games there is a 1-2-yard run and then what was it, 24-yarder, 17-yarder, 18-yarder, 12 and a 10. That hasn't shown up. I think our longest run might have been 9, without penalties. But tremendous job by those guys. I thought Zamir backed up, almost took one. Alex Mattison really showed up today. These guys ran hard. I thought it was a more physical team as the game went on."
Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II also appreciated the hard work the running backs have put in. The Raiders rushed for a season-high 152 yards against the Browns. Minshew said the running backs played well and credited the unit with playing winning football.
“Yeah, it was huge, man,” Minshew said. “Hats off to their line. They locked it in. They've been challenged these last few weeks, and they turned it on today and played a great game. And our backs, Z and Alex ran hard, got some big plays, big first downs, and when you're able to do that, and the play-action stuff starts working, makes everything easier.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.