Donald Trump Threatens Boycott of NFL if Players Kneel

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has weighed in on the NFL once again. This time it was in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Gaetz had called out the United States Soccer Federation. The USSF has ruled that it will allow its players to not stand for the National Anthem. The President took to his Twitter to respond to Rep. Gaetz by saying, "I won't be watching much anymore!"

But the President was not done. He went further in his next Tweet, this time calling out the NFL. He said, "And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!"

The National Football League has taken its fair share of public relations hits over the last few years on this subject from all angles. Regardless of how people feel about the President, the league wants the attention on the game. It doesn't want to be a punching bag of all sides in a brewing debate.

Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling in 2016. Megan Rapinoe, the women's soccer star, did the same to honor Kaepernick. Multiple high-profile NFL players have spoken out against the league as of late on the subject as well.

On June 5, Roger Goodell spoke out via video, saying: "We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

On June 7, the President responded via his Twitter: "Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?"

