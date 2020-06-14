RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Donald Trump Threatens Boycott of NFL if Players Kneel

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has weighed in on the NFL once again. This time it was in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Gaetz had called out the United States Soccer Federation. The USSF has ruled that it will allow its players to not stand for the National Anthem. The President took to his Twitter to respond to Rep. Gaetz by saying, "I won't be watching much anymore!"

But the President was not done. He went further in his next Tweet, this time calling out the NFL. He said, "And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!"

The National Football League has taken its fair share of public relations hits over the last few years on this subject from all angles. Regardless of how people feel about the President, the league wants the attention on the game. It doesn't want to be a punching bag of all sides in a brewing debate.

 

Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling in 2016. Megan Rapinoe, the women's soccer star, did the same to honor Kaepernick. Multiple high-profile NFL players have spoken out against the league as of late on the subject as well.

On June 5, Roger Goodell spoke out via video, saying: "We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest." 

On June 7, the President responded via his Twitter: "Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?"

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Tyrell Williams Ready for 2020 Season

Bothered by plantar fasciitis last season, Las Vegas Raiders Tyrell Williams gives a positive update and even has gotten in some work with Derek Carr.

Tom LaMarre

by

RaiderBone

Two Las Vegas Raiders Nominated for Prestigious Awards

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and tight end Darren Waller have both been nominated for prestigious off-the-field awards.

Jairo Alvarado

Three Big Questions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020

There are a lot of reasons why Raider Nation is excited about 2020; today, we address three of the biggest questions with this team.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders Ready to Silence Critics

The Las Vegas Raiders have a history of doing their own thing during the NFL Draft, and with Damon Arnette, they are ready to prove critics wrong.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Latest Update on Henry Ruggs and Raiders Training Camp

Henry Ruggs has been on track for his debut at Raiders training camp, and as more details emerge of his injury, there is no doubt he'll be ready.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Josh Jacobs Dream Season was More than Football

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs showed the toughness and grace in 2019, that was built in him by a tough childhood and propelled him to stardom.

Jairo Alvarado

NFL Outlines Protocols for Players Return in Latest Memo

Roger Goodell and the NFL’s latest memo detail safety protocols outing the steps for players to return.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Raider Cody

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Tphan28

Henry Ruggs Could be Las Vegas Raiders Top Fantasy Option

Fantasy football is as much a part of the game as the pigskin itself. So it’s never too early to look, and Henry Ruggs may be the best Las Vegas WR option.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders QB Derek Carr Speaks Out, Aims to Unite People

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a leader on the field as one of the NFL's elite signal-callers. He also stands tall off the gridiron.

Darin Alexander Baydoun