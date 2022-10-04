Previewing Week 5 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders can briefly breathe a sigh of relief now that they have their first win under their belt.

It was a full group effort by the Silver and Black, which resulted in some big-time Week 4 fantasy football performances.

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for just 188 yards and ran for 40 on Sunday, which was enough for just 11.52 PPR fantasy points.

Those with Carr as their fantasy quarterback were likely the only ones to be disappointed by the big day running back Josh Jacobs had, as all touchdowns came on the ground.

ESPN projects Carr to tally 17.71 PPR fantasy points in Monday night's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams was back to his dominant way in Week 4, having notched 101 receiving yards, ultimately finishing with 19.5 PPR fantasy points.

He is projected by ESPN to total 20.04 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was the player of the day for the Raiders on Sunday.

The Pro Bowler ran for a career-high 144 yards and found the end zone twice. He ended the day with 34.5 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Jacobs to put up 13.69 PPR fantasy points on Monday.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson continues to be one of the best at his position week after week.

The Pro-Bowl kicker registered 14 PPR fantasy points in Sunday's win after going 4-for-4 on field goals.

ESPN projects Carlson to record 8.58 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.

Other performances

Raiders wideout Mack Hollins registered just 33 yards on three receptions in Week 3. He totaled a mere 6.3 PPR fantasy points in the victory.

Tight end Darren Waller finished with just 24 yards on three receptions. He ended up with only 5.4 PPR fantasy points.

The Pro Bowler is projected by ESPN to post 11.43 PPR fantasy points on Monday.

The Silver and Black will head to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders have not beaten Kansas City since Oct. 11 of 2020. The Chiefs have won three-straight in the matchup.

