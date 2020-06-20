Raider Nation's Tom Flores Earned the Hall of Fame Part 1

A pioneer, trailblazer, a man of firsts, and a four-time Super Bowl champion. The embodiment of Raider Nation and the characteristics and resume of a man who would shrine in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Instead, the 83-year-old Thomas Raymond Flores, better known as Tom Flores, will be at home once again watching footballs greatest get inducted into the HOF. He was a finalist a year ago with ex-Chargers coach Don Coryell.

Flores hoped this year was the year he would have his chance at the golden jacket and part of football's highest honor.

"It happened. What can I do about it? I don't have a choice," Flores told ESPN after being passed on from the Hall of Fame. "My fans are still my fans — they're still going to make a lot of noise. A lot of people are pissed off about this whole thing. A lot of people are pissed off for other guys that didn't make it, either. I can't say I'm exclusive in that respect."

Once a Raider, Always a Raider

Flores' football career began as a quarterback at Sanger High School in California's central valley. Today, Sanger High School's Football stadium is named "Tom Flores Stadium" in honor of Flores. He then played collegiate at Fresno City College, where he transferred to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Cal.

The case for the legendary Tom Flores begins as his professional career started in the American Football League (AFL) back in 1960 with the Oakland Raiders. Flores would become the franchise's first-ever starting quarterback. The godfather would also be the first to wear No. 15 and become the first Latino to start under center in professional football.

Flores spent most of his playing career as a Raider, appearing in 84 games, completing 810 of 1,640 pass attempts for 11,635 yards, 92 TDs, and 83 INTs. He is currently the 7th leading passer in Raiders history.

In 1967, the Raiders traded Flores to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for QB Daryle Lamonica. Flores would finish his playing career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1969, where he won his first Super Bowl as a back-up QB. His career stats ended with 93 TDs, 92 INTs, 11,959 passing yards, and a record of 33-33-4.

Ron Wolf, Hall of Fame executive and contributor, said, "He played QB at a time where you can do everything at quarterback… he got up every time, he stayed in the pocket, he was not mobile, stayed in the pocket and he delivered the football," and added, "Interesting to me, you talk about being slighted about people who belong in the Hall of Fame."

So why isn't Flores on the HOF?

Many critics would not consider his playing career worthy enough for consideration, but his case doesn't stop there.

Flores would become the first to win a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant, and a head coach. To this day, he and Mike Ditka are the only two people in National Football League history to win the Super Bowl in those three categories. However, Ditka is part of the HOF.

Music legend Carlos Santana said, "He's reached the pinnacle with being a quarterback and a coach."

Not many players get to transition to a coach and be successful, as Flores did, which adds to his credibility and chances to have a shot at the HOF.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter