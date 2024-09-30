Raiders' Antonio Pierce Sparks Week 4 Win
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made headlines all week for his comments following the Raiders' embarrassing and disappointing Week 3 loss. Pierce said that some players made "business decisions" and that the would need to do the same heading into Week 4.
The coaches and the players were all disappointed after the loss in week 3.
Heading into Wee 4, all the Raiders were hearing about is how they were a team that was not ready to win or does not know how to handle winning. Per usual, they ignored the noise and just got to work.
They practiced hard, and things got difficult as the injuries began to mount. All this just opened up more opportunities for other players to make their mark. And that is what they did on Sunday in their Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. recapped the Raiders' victory in Week 4 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It was a gritty and gutsy performance," said Carpenter Sr. A week ago... it seemed to be a team spiraling. I told you last week that the only good thing about it was AP's strong comments. He sent a message. No coach speak. And that just sends a wave off within the building all week. He sent a message. That message was very clear. This is not good enough. This is not Raider football. And if you are not going to play Raider football, you are not going to be around here. And good for him. He did the right thing. He was a little apologetic about it today. ... What you saw was just a bunch of young guys that stepped up. And that is what the National Football League is all about. The Raiders got better today. You are going to have some guys lose some spots when starters come back, I do not know if all of them should... What you saw was young guys getting experience, getting depth, and with that comes confidence. And with confidence comes winning. And that is what it is all about... It is win or lose... This team found a way to win today."
