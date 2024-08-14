Raiders' Big 3 Offensive Weapons Incredibly Disrespected
It seems the Las Vegas Raiders, quite frankly, are not going to get their due respect until the wins come.
Another list has left off some of the Raiders' most key players.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently ranked the "NFL's top 10 RB-WR-WR trios for 2024." The Raiders' offensive trio of Zamir White, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers did not make the cut.
Let's first look at Adams and Meyers. That duo, as it is, is certainly a top-10 wide receiver tandem in the league. You've got arguably the best wideout in football in Adams paired with a borderline Pro-Bowler in Meyers, who continues to reach new heights with each passing season.
What may have kept the trio from this list was White, and if you didn't follow him last season, it would make sense to have done so.
But White is arguably the best up-and-coming running back in the league, a player who shined in the first four starts of his NFL career last season, surpassing 100 rushing yards twice, including a 145-yard outing in Las Vegas' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
Now, none of this is to say Sullivan's list poor. Every pick should have been in consideration, and probably eight of the picks were right to be on the list.
Again, it's tough to put the Raiders' trio in this ranking when you consider White's 2023 rushing total and the fact he only made four starts. But knowing what we know from those starts and knowing he will be the fullt-time starting back going forward, you have to think about what is ahead.
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon turned in another 1,000-yard rushing campaign in his final season with the club, but you never know what you're going to get from a player when they join a new team. He enters his first season with the Houston Texans after having only known Cincinnati for the first seven years of his career. And he's getting older.
Sullivan ranked Mixon and Texans wideouts Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins seventh on his list, and while that may be deserving on paper, there's just too much unfamiliarity between a trio that consists of two newcomers in Houston. The Raiders' trio has at least already established themselves in Las Vegas.
Then you look at running back Tony Pollard, another veteran who joined a new team (the Tennessee Titans) this offseason after only knowing one club before (the Dallas Cowboys). Sullivan ranked the trio of Pollard and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley at No. 10. Again, two veteran newcomers.
