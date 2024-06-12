Raiders GM Tom Telesco Goes In-Depth on Christian Wilkins Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this offseason, signing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110-million contract.
Wilkins fills a major need on the interior defensive line after posting 23 quarterback hits and 33 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Wilkins forms an elite duo with defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said he is particular about the free agents he brings in. He thought hard about bringing in Wilkins but ultimately decided it was the right call.
Telesco joined JT the Brick, Raiders legend Eric Allen, and Your Boy Q and talked about the process of signing Wilkins at the "Raiders Media Day Live Roundtable," streamed on the Raiders' YouTube channel on Monday.
“He kind of checked all the boxes we were looking for in a free agent as far as how he played in the past, what his age was, the position he plays, which is a premier position,” Telesco said. “To find that interior defensive lineman who can not only play the run, but play the pass, and has the character and work ethic we’re looking for.”
Telesco elaborated that Wilkins fits the culture they want to create.
“The day that we signed him, he came in, did his media work, signed his contract, took his physical -- not in that order, obviously," he said. "But then, he was out here on the field getting his workout in. Gardner Minshew did the same thing when he came in. He was out here getting his workout in the day that they signed. That’s what we want to see. They’re here to play football. Work ethic is a big part of it, especially when he signed a big contract. So, he’s fit right in with us.”
Wilkins joins a Silver and Black defensive tackle group that impressed in 2023. The Raiders needed to find a star to eat up the middle of the defensive line, and now they have one in Wilkins.
The Raiders will look to their defense to be the strength of the team in 2024. With Crosby off the edge and Wilkins on the interior, they have a chance to be one of the league’s best.
