Raiders' O'Connell on Playing Without Key Players: 'There's No Excuse'
The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealt a major injury bug all season.
The injuries build up more and more with each passing week, and it was never more glaring than it was Sunday when they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Las Vegas was without its top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, its starting running back, Zamir White, its starting right tackle, Thayer Munford Jr., rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and defensive end Janarius Robinson. Starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was absent as well, as the first-year Raider was placed on Injured/Reserve last week and is out indefinitely. And then, of course, there's tight end Michael Mayer, who was placed on the reserve/non-illness list last week.
But there's no time to feel sorry for yourself.
"I think we have confidence in our guys," said Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. "The guys obviously -- some guys are getting in there for the first time, or maybe not had as much as an opportunity, but, I've gotten reps with all those guys and there's really no excuse. You got to go out and execute, and that's our job."
O'Connell is right, of course. It's the "next-man-up" mentality we hear time and time again. And we've seen this team overcome the shorthandedness. It did it against the Cleveland Browns when it was without its star player, All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
The Steelers are a much better team than Cleveland, but the main difference in those two games was the lack of mistakes against the Browns.
As O'Connell said, he's had reps with these players. And they've had reps with one another. For there to be miscommunication and constant mistakes is, frankly, unacceptable.
"Yeah, I mean, the same pieces are there," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce last Wednesday, moments after he revealed O'Connell would be the starter. "Obviously, we're missing a couple guys, but listen Aidan [O'Connell] was with the same group just about five weeks ago battling. So, I don't really see it as an issue or anything. Aidan's been a pro this entire time. As he was a backup to Gardner, he was very encouraging, very positive. Brought a lot of energy, did a hell of a job for us on the scout team, and he's ready to go."
All in all, O'Connell did seem "ready to go", but from a team standpoint, the Raiders were discombobulated, and they suffered the consequences.
