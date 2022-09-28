Raiders to Face QB Russell Wilson For Just the Third Time Ever

Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will be seeing much more of the Las Vegas Raiders than he has in the past.

His matchup with the Silver and Black this Sunday will be just his third-ever meeting with the franchise.

The battles, while previously uncommon, date all the way back to 2014, the season in which Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks failed to win consecutive titles, ultimately falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Wilson was at the peak of his game, performing in the midst of what would be his third-straight Pro Bowl season.

But on that Sunday afternoon in early November, the Raiders would prove to be too much for the league's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, yet not enough for the defending Super Bowl champions as a whole.

The Raiders held Wilson to just 179 passing yards and no touchdowns, while Seattle's offense primarily ran through running back Marshawn Lynch, who totaled 67 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards, and two rushing touchdowns on the day.

Lynch would become a Raider just three years later.

Former Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Sio Moore sacked the star quarterback while posting the team's best defensive stat line of the day, 11 combined tackles and a tackle for loss.

The Raiders would lose 30-24 as they were unable to complete the comeback after not retaining the late-game onside kick.

Nearly four years later, Wilson put on a much better show in his second meeting with the Raiders in what was the NFL's first of three London games that season.

The veteran quarterback threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns, having completed 17-of-23 passes.

The contest was Lynch's first meeting with his former team. He finished the game with 45 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.

The Seahawks dismantled the Raiders, 27-3, handing them their fifth loss of the 2018-19 season.

Wilson was traded to Las Vegas' division rival, the Denver Broncos this offseason, setting the quarterback up to now face the Raiders twice a year.

Raider Nation can only hope the nine-time Pro-Bowl quarterback's streak against the Silver and Black will end at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, as Las Vegas still searches for its first victory of the season.

