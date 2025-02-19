REPORT: Raiders' Dream Scenario For Free Agency, NFL Draft
A team can dream, right?
That is the thinking of Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, who concocted a list of every NFL team's dream free agent signing and first round draft choice.
For the Raiders, that signing was wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinatti Bengals, possibly the hottest name at the position right now. Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games and nine starts in 2024.
The 26-year-old former second-rounder out of Clemson is one of Joe Burrow's most talented targets, and he has twice eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark despite his quarterback's injury history; he has surpassed 900 yards in four of five seasons.
Not bad, considering he has only played in 70 of a possible 84 regular season games in his young career. That's nearly an entire season missed.
Higgins is due for a payday, and what the Bengals will do is up in the air. Burrow has made his point clear that he wants his targets paid.
Still, the Raiders can dream.
"Armed with $92 million in cap space, new general manager John Spytek has the war chest to make a splash in free agency. What better way than to sign the top free agent?" wrote Cameron. "Should Higgins escape the franchise tag, he will command a massive deal, and the Raiders not only have the ability to match almost anyone but also enough left over to build around their newly minted WR1."
Higgins paired with a generational tight end in Brock Bowers, who is already at the top of the league in his position, as well as an above-average No. 2 option in Jakobi Meyers, would facilitate a top receiving trio.
Cameron proposed that the dream draft choice for the Raiders is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the unanimous No. 1 signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"While it’s unlikely that a quarterback will fall to Las Vegas at the sixth pick, should one of the draft’s top prospects land in their lap -- or they maneuver into striking range of the top three picks -- this offense would have its signal-caller of the future," Cameron wrote.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE