REPORT: Raiders' Coaching Staff Incredibly Disrespected Despite Abundance of Elite Resumes
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their coaching staff this offseason. They enter the 2024 NFL season with a new head coach in Antonio Pierce and a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy under the rule of new General Manager Tom Telesco.
Pierce is preparing for his first season as a full-time head coach, having taking over as interim for the second half of last season. After going 5-4 and defeating all three of the team's division rivals, the franchise, Raider Nation and his players were all in with Pierce getting the head coaching job.
It is not a secret that Pierce lacks the experience of a typical NFL head coach. That does not mean he cannot be a great coach in this league. Pierce has also brought in former veteran head coaches Marvin Lewis, Tom Coughlin and Joe Philbin to help him out.
Despite what Pierce demonstrated last season and who he added to his staff this offseason, the national media continues to disrespect the Raiders.
This time, ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak ranked the Raiders' coaching staff for the upcoming season last in the league.
This will not come to shock players and the organization, as this isn't the first time this Raiders team has been disrespected this offseason. This is just more bulletin board material they could add as motivation for the upcoming season.
Maxx Crosby and Pierce have said in the past that they know what the media have been saying about the team. They are ready to shut the haters and doubters up.
The Raiders will get their first chance to prove all these rankings wrong in a couple of weeks. when they open up the 2024 season on the road in Los Angeles against the Chargers. But really, this will feel like a home game for the Raiders, with much of their fan base still being based in Southern California.
