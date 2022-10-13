Skip to main content

Reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 Fantasy Football Performances

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, and Daniel Carlson continue to be reliable assets for fantasy football participants.

The Las Vegas Raiders came up short in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but a few of the Raiders usual stars still put up the big fantasy numbers fans are used to seeing.

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to produce solid outings week after week, but still has yet to put up huge passing numbers like his fellow AFC West quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Carr was right around his fantasy average (17.9) in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, having totaled 17.94 PPR fantasy points from his 241-passing-yard and two-touchdown night.

Since throwing three interceptions in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Carr has only thrown a single pick and has not thrown an interception in two-straight games.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams has bounced back in two-consecutive games after not being a prominent contributor in Weeks 2 and 3.

He continues to be a reliable scoring option, as he posted his fourth and fifth touchdowns in five games on Monday.

The five-time Pro Bowler totaled 124 yards on just three receptions in the loss.

Adams posted 27.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow returned in Week 5 after missing two-straight games due to injury.

Read More

Read More

He recorded just 25 yards on four receptions in Monday's loss for a PPR point-total of 6.5.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs was once again the fantasy performer of the night for the Raiders.

The Pro-Bowl running back ran for 154 yards and a touchdown while also tallying 39 yards on five receptions.

Jacobs' outing produced 30.3 PPR fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson tied Justin Tucker for the third-most PPR fantasy points of all kickers in Week 5 with 15.

He was perfect yet again in field-goal makes, having gone three-for-three on the night.

Carlson made two field goals from 50-plus yards out and one from 47 yards out. 

Had just a few things gone differently Monday night, we would likely be calling the kicker the hero of the game right now, as he was just another 10 or so yards away from getting a shot at the game-winning field goal.

