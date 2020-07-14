Raiders Center Rodney Hudson Named NFL's Best Center

The Raiders center has been ranked league-best for the fifth year in a row.

On Friday, ESPN released their interior offensive line rankings, with more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players deciding who are top 10 players in their positions.

Rodney Hudson ranked the sixth-best interior linemen and best center in the league.

"If you've been around him and watched him work, prepare, and how physical he is in person, he's high on your list without a question," said one NFL assistant coach.

The center position is arguably one of the most critical positions in the NFL. Responsible for synching the entire offensive line, snapping the ball to the quarterback, and returning into place to hold the defensive line from penetrating the backfield.

Hudson has proven how valuable he has been to the Raiders' offensive success and has established himself as the best center in the league.

Hudson led all centers in PFF pass-blocking efficiency at 99.7 in 2019, and graded a 91.2 as a pass blocker, leading the league in that department for the fifth-straight season.

In the last five-years, Hudson has played over 3,000 pass-blocking snaps and has only surrendered two sacks.

In the last two years, Hudson has not allowed a single sack. His last recorded sack was back in 2017.

"He is the best center that I've coached," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Last year he signed a three-year extension of nearly 44 million dollars, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

It was a smart move to lock in the best center in the league for years to come.

Under the leadership of Hudson, the Raiders' offensive line looks bright heading into the future, a line that features Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Gabe Jackson, and Trent Brown.

Hudson's career with the Raiders has been nothing short of excellence and will be a Hall of Famer when his time is done—adding another Raider to the list. My colleague Tom LaMarre here at Raider Maven will publish an article with the living legend Jim Otto, talking about Hudson, the Raiders, and the center position, later today that you don't want to miss.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter