Las Vegas Raiders NFL Hall of Fame Review I

Darin Alexander Baydoun

As Raiders fans and NFL fans in general know, the Raiders, whether they've been in Oakland, Los Angeles, or now Las Vegas, have a deep and rich history as one of the most iconic franchises in the league has had over the decades. A gallery of greats has stepped onto the field over the years for the silver and black, leading them to multiple Super Bowl titles and lasting immortality in the sport.

It's that gallery that we're going to be focused on, though, as we will be looking at every Raiders' inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame. If you wanted to learn more about arguably the most crucial figure in franchise history in former Raiders owner and NFL Hall of Famer Al Davis, then you check out Hikaru Kudo's multi-part series on Davis's life on Raider Maven as well.

Before we look at every Raiders' Hall of Famer on their own, let's preview the first batch of Raiders greats that we'll be looking at on Raider Maven.

  • Ron Mix, a nine-time All-Pro offensive tackle who made his name in the old AFL and spent the last year of his career to play with the Raiders 1971. Inducted in 1979.
  • The legendary "Double O," Jim Otto. The starting center for the Raiders for 15 seasons from 1960-1974 played on the first Raiders team that went to the Super Bowl and also won an AFL championship. Inducted in 1980.
  • George Blanda, who entered the league at 22 in 1949 and retired at 48 in 1975. He was a quarterback and kicker but mainly served as a kicker upon joining the Raiders in 1967, where he was one of the best in the league. Inducted in 1981.
  • Willie Brown, a top corner in the Raiders' league for 12 seasons, made a pro bowl in each of his first seven seasons as a Raider and ran back an iconic interception 75 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XI. Inducted in 1984.
  • Gene Upshaw, along with Jim Otto forged the Raiders offensive line of the late 1960s and the 1970s into an all-time dominant unit. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he also would go on to serve as the head of the NFLPA. Inducted in 1987. 

