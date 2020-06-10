Las Vegas Raiders New Swiss Army Knife Tanner Muse

When someone is trying to reach for their lifelong dream, they often encounter people who think they couldn’t do it, and when they do, they often find that their motivation to succeed comes from wanting to prove those who had doubted them wrong.

For Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse, it was validating what those who had been in his corner were thinking all along.

“A lot of people ask me about proving the haters wrong. It’s really not about proving them wrong, it’s about proving the people who have always been in your corner right,” Muse said in a Raiders interview. “Just being to show the people that have believed in me for so long that I can do this and that I am this kind of player is very fulfilling to me.”

As for the moment he was drafted, it was better than Muse could have imagined it. “I was just super excited, super humbled," he said. "Being a kid from a small town in Belmont, North Carolina, and being able to hear my name called and see it on the TV, I’m just so blessed to now be part of such a great organization.”

As for the football side, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said that he wanted Muse to learn the Mike and Will linebacker positions and be comfortable having a lot of his plate, a responsibility, and challenge that Muse is looking forward to in the next chapter.

“I got to play a lot of different positions at Clemson, and we ran a lot of different defenses as the years went on," Muse said. "It was always a new edge for me to learn, and it’s developed me as a player, so going in with everybody having the confidence in me to learn these things and put a lot on my plate, that’s where I strive.”

