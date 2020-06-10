RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Las Vegas Raiders New Swiss Army Knife Tanner Muse

Darin Alexander Baydoun

When someone is trying to reach for their lifelong dream, they often encounter people who think they couldn’t do it, and when they do, they often find that their motivation to succeed comes from wanting to prove those who had doubted them wrong. 

For Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse, it was validating what those who had been in his corner were thinking all along.

“A lot of people ask me about proving the haters wrong. It’s really not about proving them wrong, it’s about proving the people who have always been in your corner right,” Muse said in a Raiders interview. “Just being to show the people that have believed in me for so long that I can do this and that I am this kind of player is very fulfilling to me.” 

As for the moment he was drafted, it was better than Muse could have imagined it. “I was just super excited, super humbled," he said. "Being a kid from a small town in Belmont, North Carolina, and being able to hear my name called and see it on the TV, I’m just so blessed to now be part of such a great organization.” 

As for the football side, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said that he wanted Muse to learn the Mike and Will linebacker positions and be comfortable having a lot of his plate, a responsibility, and challenge that Muse is looking forward to in the next chapter. 

“I got to play a lot of different positions at Clemson, and we ran a lot of different defenses as the years went on," Muse said. "It was always a new edge for me to learn, and it’s developed me as a player, so going in with everybody having the confidence in me to learn these things and put a lot on my plate, that’s where I strive.”  

What do you think about Muse?  Tell us in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Announces COVID Related Adjustments to Training Camps

Roger Goodell and the NFL have announced new COVID-19 adjustments as training camps loom on the horizon and the return of football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Has Some Kenny Stabler in Him

The Raiders Derek Carr knew passing Kenny "The Snake" Stabler on the all-time passing list was big. Carr has demonstrated he has some of, "The Snake," in him.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders NFL Draft Pick Henry Ruggs More than Just Fast

The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold on and off the field with Henry Ruggs, their first-round NFL Draft pick from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Full Impact of Raiders Khalil Mack Trade to be Realized

When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, a lot of skeptics spouted off. Only now is the Las Vegas Raiders end of the deal coming into focus.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Getting Respect He's Earned

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is getting the recognition he deserves as one of the elite leaders when it matters most in the National Football League.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Professordragonfly

NFL's Raiders Stood for Diversity Long Before Current Crisis

Decades before the death of George Floyd, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders stood for diversity and racial unity, and their actions proved it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Will Be Show Worthy On the Strip

The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders were built by Al Davis to entertain and win. The latest moves by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock confirm they will be show worthy.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Prioritize Speed in ’20 NFL Draft

NFL’s Raiders may have moved from California to Las Vegas, but the 2020 Draft proved they kept their values that made them great.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Video Highlights of Legendary Raiders Center Jim Otto

Tom LaMarre

Hudson Is Latest Center of Attention

Raiders' Legacy in Middle Includes Otto, Dalby, Mosebar, Robbins

Tom LaMarre