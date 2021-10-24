Derrick Henry is on Track for History

NFL fans know very well what Tennessee Titan Derrick Henry is capable of, but what he’s doing this season has never been seen before.

With the addition of a 17th game starting this season, Henry is not only on pace to break one single-season all-time record; he’s on track to break two.

Through six games, the two-time Pro Bowler has 783 rushing yards, which is on course to break Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 by more than 100 yards. Henry achieved the fifth-best mark of all time last season with 2,027.

As if the 27-year-old running back isn’t displaying enough dominance as he is already this season, Henry also has 10 rushing touchdowns, which has him just barely on pace to pass former MVP LaDainian Tomlinson’s all-time record of 28.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has won two AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards so far this season: one in Week 2 and one after his 143-yard and three-touchdown performance on Monday night.

Monday was the second consecutive game Henry has rushed for three touchdowns.

This could also very well be the third season in a row that Henry leads the league in rushing yards per game, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Regardless of how things wind up, he is bound for a memorable season. Don’t be surprised if his name begins to float around this season’s MVP conversation.

Henry will look to add to his road to history in the Titans’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

