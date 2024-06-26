The Motivation is There for Raiders' Star WR Adams
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver, Davante Adams is entering his third year with the Silver and Black. Adams came over from Green Bay in 2022 to play for his childhood team and the team he grew up watching and rooting for.
Adams left the Green Bay Packers not knowing what the quarterback situation was going to be like in Green Bay. Fast forward two seasons and Adams finds himself in a similar situation in Las Vegas. With the Raiders moving on from Adams' longtime friend and former college teammate Derek Carr, as well as Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is looking at his next quarterback being Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew.
Even with so much change in the Raiders organization, Adams believes the Raiders could make a lot of noise. He wants to be in Vegas and be a Raider.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed Adams going into his third year as a Raider on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We talked to him [Adams] at minicamp," Carpenter said. "He talked about how potential ends when you are 10. And it is all about winning. I love his approach. And for a young team that is building for him to keep hammering, it is not about potential. I respect it. I think that leadership is so vitally needed. He has been there, he has done it, he has got the victories, he has got the great plays, he has got the resume."
"I think it is a great sign, you get that veteran leadership," Hladik said. "A guy who has been there before, his resume speaks for itself. He [Adams] is a guy who has been close to playing in the Super Bowl multiple times, he knows what it takes to get to the cusp of being there. He is deep into his career, so he knows he wants to win and get another shot at a title before he retires.
"I think that motivation is there, and I think he knows the Raiders are still building -- they are not at that level yet, but the fact that he has embraced that role of being a leader and trying to get them to that level and get the guys around him to step up their games and realize what it takes. It is a good sign because you know you could go the opposite route and be disenchanted with the team and disenchanted with your situation and wanting to get out and go to a different place to play. And it does not seem like that is what he is looking to do. I think that is a great sign for the Raiders as they try to build with Antonio Pierce."
