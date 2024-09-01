This Season's Raiders Team Is 'Completely Different' Than Last Year
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful offseason, filled with a quarterback competition, rumors of their star wide receiver’s future with the team, and a replenishment of last season’s flawed roster and depth chart. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco immediately began fixing the team’s roster upon arriving in Las Vegas.
When asked his thoughts on the team’s roster and what he expects to see from them to open the season, Telesco answered honestly, saying he likely would not be able to give an accurate answer until after he has seen the team in live action against opposing teams in a meaningful game.
“That's a tough question,” Telesco said. “Yeah, it's just a hard question to answer. Until we start playing regular season games and until we get to maybe week three or four, when we have a really good feel for where we are on both sides of the ball and special teams, I may have a better answer for you then.”
Telesco noted that while it will take time to get a legitimate assessment of this season’s team, it is already apparent that this season’s Raiders team is significantly different from last season’s, which finished 8-9. Those in and around the Raiders’ locker room hope Telesco is correct, as last season’s team was deeply flawed. Telesco and Coach Pierce have worked hard this offseason to move the team and organization forward.
“But right now, every year is different and new and unique,” Telesco said. “This year's Raiders team is completely different than last year's team, and that's just natural in this league, there's a high turnover rate. So, we have a lot of new players right now, whether they're a younger player or a veteran player.
“And this team, this 2024 team, now has to come together as one. We've done that at training camp. I thought we got some great work being away at training camp in Costa Mesa. Now we're back here in Las Vegas, got to continue it on. But we've got a mix of some veterans. We've got a mix of some younger veterans. We've got a mix of some younger players. So, we're going to try and mix it all together and see how it works out."
