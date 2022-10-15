Three Single-Season Raiders Records That Could Be Broken This Season

With the talent the Las Vegas Raiders have both offensively and defensively, there's bound to be some changes in the franchise record books in the near future.

That future could be as soon as this season, as wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby have already put up some big-time numbers through five games.

While it is early, five games is a reasonable mark to begin to make estimates of where players' numbers could settle by the end of the season, barring injury of course.

Here are the single-season franchise records Adams could break in just his first season as a Raider:

Single-season receiving yards

Through five games, the five-time Pro Bowler has put up 414 receiving yards, which is almost exactly on pace to tie Tim Brown's record of 1,408 from the 1997 season.

This sounds very achievable, especially considering that Adams was quiet for a couple weeks before bursting for 100-plus-receiving-yard games in the Raiders' last two contests.

Single-season receiving touchdowns

Adams is also on track to break the franchise's single-season record of receiving touchdowns, which was set by Art Powell in the 1963 season. He registered 16.

This record seems less likely to happen, but so far, Adams does have five touchdowns through five games.

Here is the single-season franchise record Crosby could break this season:

Single-season sack total

Crosby is already well on pace to pass his own career high in sacks, as he's totaled six through the first five games.

Derrick Burgess currently holds the record at 16, which he set in the 2005 season.

Crosby is on track to beat that record by roughly four sacks.

