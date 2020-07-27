RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Chiefs Tyreek Hill vs. Raiders Henry Ruggs in a Foot Race?

Jairo Alvarado

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants to challenge players who had a faster 40-time than him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It may have started when people's egos were challenged when Madden 21 ratings came out earlier this month.

Shortly after the release, a video went viral on Terrell Owens and Hill's social media, racing a 40-yard-run for fun.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Hill asked who his biggest competition was, and Hill quickly called out Raiders rookie, Henry Ruggs III.

Would we soon see who truly is the fastest player in the NFL?

Hill, whose nickname is "Cheetah" is regarded as the fastest player in the NFL. In 2016, Hill recorded a 4.29 time when he ran the 40-yard dash.

Ruggs in hand, was the fastest player of the Combine this past February with a time of 4.27.

Since then, Ruggs has received a lot of attention and has become Hill's biggest competitor.

It's not the first time Ruggs got challenged to a race, earlier this month, a pool on social media asking who would win between Ruggs and teammate Rico Gafford II.

While the Raiders players have made discussions, Gafford went on Twitter, "Maybe we can make that happen for the fans."

Ruggs would shortly respond, "Whenever u ready lmk (Let Me Know)."

While no discussions have been made between Ruggs and Hill, if and when it happens, it can settle down who truly is the fastest player in the NFL.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Time Raiders Hold Training Camp Outside California

The Raiders have never held a training camp outside of California until this year. But owner Mark Davis knows he has to get back there as soon as possible.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast with Jim Otto

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Rapper Lonnie Ca$h Welcomes Raiders with New Song

Las Vegas-based rapper Lonnie Ca$h is a lifelong Raider fan. He welcomes his beloved Silver and Black in his new song: "Black House."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Puro raider nation

Oakland, Los Angeles Failure a Blessing for Raiders

The failure of the city of Oakland and Los Angeles to keep or get the Raiders turned out to be a blessing for Las Vegas and the franchise.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Quarterback

As we travel around the league, previewing the top five players at every position the Raiders will face in 2020, we look at quarterback today.

Jairo Alvarado

Fans Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games

The NFL has officially decided that fans will be required to wear a mask at all NFL games in 2020.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Sign All Seven Players in 2020 Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders today signed all seven of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tom LaMarre

Josh Jacobs Ranked in Top Ten Players Drafted in 2019

It doesn’t matter where you start, but where you finish is a common idiom in sports. It’s real, and Josh Jacobs is now considered a top ten player from the 2019 draft.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part IV: Businessman

As we conclude our look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, today we look at his prowess as a businessman.

Hikaru Kudo

by

M.Jones

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Offensive Tackle

As we preview the 2020 season we are taking a long look at the top five players at each position the Raiders will face. Today we look at offensive tackles.

Jairo Alvarado