Raiders Participate on Salute to Service Event During the NFL Draft

Members of Las Vegas Raiders took part in a Salute to Service event during the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders were heavily involved in community-related projects all throughout the NFL Draft week.

And hours before the start of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL and USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner had an opening act for the Raiders.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller joined defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to host the special Salute to Service event which brought in local military service members from Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base to Allegiant Stadium.

“Who’s ready for the 2022 NFL Draft?! Honored to be at USAA’s chalk talk with Military members from Nellis AFB & Creech AFB. Thank you for your service & sacrifice!,” said Waller on his Twitter account.'

The event featured a chalk talk with both Waller and Ferrell, in which they shared their memories and experiences as prospects going through the NFL Draft process and the moment they received the call.

Then wide receiver, Waller was selected in the sixth-round (204th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

While Ferrell was the Raiders' first-round selection (4th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Both my Mother & Father served in the US Army, so it was an honor to be at USAA’s chalk talk with Military members from Nellis AFB & Creech AFB to talk to them about my NFL Draft experience. Hooah!,” said Ferrell on his Twitter account.

Ferrell would relate first-hand the sacrifices that the men and women in the armed services go through as he experienced them with both parents serving in the U.S. Army.

Ferrell shared the experiences he endured growing up with his parents and what he learned from them.

Waller’s military connection comes as one of his cousins served in the military.

It is not the first time Ferrell has taken part in a Salute to Service event.

Last season, he honored his family, foremost his father at the Raiders Salute to Service game.

Through its partnership with the NFL’s “Salute to Service” program, USAA honors the military community all season long, hosting thousands of military members, veterans, and their families at dozens of NFL events, including NFL Boot Camps, visits by NFL players to military bases, the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl.

This event represents the evolution of authentic military appreciation events that USAA and the NFL have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the military community, bringing our military closer to a game they love.

