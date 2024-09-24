Veteran Raiders Defensive Lineman Aims to Help Lead Turnaround
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be led by their defense this season, as the unit started the season with high hopes.
However, they have failed to meet the expectations early in the season. The unit is one of the worst run defenses in the National Football League and has yet to play well for an entire game.
Raiders defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said it is time for every player to look within and figure out where to improve individually after the team's embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers.
"Well, if you want to get better, and if you want to improve as individuals, and ultimately as a team, then you got to watch it with a critical eye,” Wilkins said. “Being grown men about it. This is a grown man's business. It's professional football. That's the only way you can improve. Watch it. Be critical. Understand what your job is.
“Understand what you have to do better moving forward because this isn't the time to get upset or shy away from it. This is the time to embrace those things because anything worth having is worth fighting for. As tough as it is after a loss, or after a bad game, you got to take it on the chin and just suck it up and just be better moving forward."
Wilkins noted that the team’s leaders will help guide the improvement the team seeks. However, Wilkins also makes it clear that leadership can come from any player on the team, regardless of tenure or stature.
"Well, you definitely build relationships with guys, and you build a certain level of respect,” Wilkins said. “But leadership is leadership, and it can come from anywhere. Doesn't matter who's been here for how long or how long you been in the league. If you're working hard, and doing all the right things, and holding yourself to a high standard, you should be able to bring guys along.
"We're counting on our leaders now, especially after a tough game, to be more of leaders, and we're counting on their leadership to really carry us through the whole season and through all the ups and downs."
